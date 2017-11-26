We are Where we are – Bonnier Closes Type and Tell Self-Publishing Platform

No sooner has the self-publishing community digested the news of the closure of Macmillan-owned platform Pronoun, publisher Bonnier Books Nova has decided to shutter its self-publishing service platform Type & Tell at the end of this year. Type & Tell is no longer activating new accounts and has contacted its author community to inform them of the imminent closure and that all book project files should be downloaded from their website before December 9th.

While not having the market reach of Pronoun, Type & Tell had slowly developed in popularity with authors since its launch. It is another all-too-common, sudden and messy end for a self-publishing platform offering added services. For me, it is yet another stark reminder that the self-publishing service provider market is going to continue to shrink significantly and the interest large established publishers and media companies once had in these kind of new start-ups is now seriously waning.

Every time I release the latest Publishing Service Index, I find myself not introducing a new provider or opportunity, but instead remove service providers that have ceased to trade or just decided to go in a different direction of business.

2018 is not going to be an easy year for some service providers. Many of them carry out financial and business reviews during this time, and I suspect we shall be revisiting such posts like this in the months to come. Just as the established publishing companies did their time of review and reflection, the self-publishing service market is also undergoing the same process.

As authors, we must also understand that freemium services are what they are: here today, gone tomorrow. While Pronoun and Type & Tell are – in the whole scheme of things – small services; put yourself in the position of those authors and ask yourself – what would I do tomorrow if I got an email from KDP/CreateSpace, Smashwords, Kobo, or IngramSpark, only to be told, you have two weeks to sort your book project(s) out before we pull the plug?

We are in sobering times. I even fear for services like Reedsy and Pressbooks, both have been terrific for indie authors.

The details of the Type & Tell announcement…