CreateSpace will Close its eStore from the end of October

Few self-published authors ever report many sales from the CreateSpace online store to TIPM. Indeed, very few physical retailers go to the trouble of creating a trade account with CreateSpace to order books for customers. So, it is no surprise that Amazon has decided to pull down the shutters from the end of this month (October, 2017). The change applies to paperback books, music and movie disc products listed and sold through the CreateSpace eStore.

Further details and questions are answered on the CS help pages (see below).

Which formats does this apply to?

This change applies to paperback books sold through the CreateSpace eStore as well as music and movie discs sold through the CreateSpace eStore.

When customers are redirected to Amazon.com, how much I will I earn?

Today, paperback sales through Amazon.com and Amazon Europe earn a 60% royalty. To help with this transition, for six months starting November 1, 2017, you will earn an average royalty rate calculated across all sales of your title through both the CreateSpace eStore, Amazon.com and Amazon Europe over the last year. For example, if half of your paperback sales for a title were through the CreateSpace eStore, which earned an 80% royalty rate, and the other half were through Amazon sales channels (Amazon.com and Amazon Europe), which earned a 60% royalty rate, your new royalty rate for sales of that title through Amazon sales channels during this six-month period will be 70%.

After April 30, 2018, the standard Amazon 60% rate will apply to all sales for paperbacks. Also, if your title didn’t have any sales through the CreateSpace eStore in the last year, your royalty rate for Amazon sales will continue to be 60%.

Disc royalty rate adjustments will be based on the standard Amazon royalty rate of 55% and eStore royalty rate of 85%.

What time period are you using to calculate the average adjusted royalty rates?

The time period we are using to calculate your temporary royalty rate is September 1, 2016 through August 31, 2017.

How long will my adjusted royalty rate last?

Your new, adjusted royalty rate will be effective for six months and will end on April 30, 2018.

What are the benefits to selling through Amazon.com?

In addition to being able to search for your title and improved discoverability, customers will experience the same fast checkout and great shipping options that hundreds of millions of customers enjoy with Amazon.com. Also, you have the opportunity to earn more as an Amazon Associate for referrals directly to Amazon.com. To learn more about becoming an Amazon Associate, please visit https://affiliate-program.amazon.com/



What do I need to do next?

No action is needed if your titles are already for sale through Amazon.com. If not, you can make your titles available on Amazon.com by following these steps:

Log in to your CreateSpace account.

Click on the title name from your Member Dashboard.

Navigate to the Distribution page and then select Channels.

Select “Amazon.com” from the list of channels.

Click “Save.”

Do I need to remove my title from eStore distribution?

No. Customers will automatically be redirected to your title’s Amazon.com page on October 31 and your royalty rate will be adjusted automatically. If you don’t currently sell your titles through Amazon.com, you’ll need to go to your CreateSpace dashboard and check the box to enable sales through Amazon.com.

How can I find out specifically what my new royalty rate is?

Look for an email from CreateSpace with information about your new royalty rates for your titles. Or you can contact us here.

I signed up as an Amazon Associate. How can I improve the experience for my eStore customers?

If you sign up to be an Amazon Associate, please be sure to follow all instructions on how to link to your titles on Amazon.com. You will need to update your links to direct customers back to your title on Amazon.com. To learn more about becoming an Amazon Associate, please visit https://affiliate-program.amazon.com/

My book is also available for sale on Amazon Europe. How am I affected?

This change will not affect your Amazon Europe listings. Since the CreateSpace eStore uses US English, we will redirect all eStore links to Amazon.com which also uses US English.

Does the eStore closure affect other CreateSpace services?

The closure of the eStore will not affect other CreateSpace services. You can order copies of your own titles at printing cost for your own consumption or distribution. You can also distribute your titles through CreateSpace’s expanded distribution channels to bookstore and online retailers, libraries and academic institutions, and through CreateSpace Direct. Of course, your books are still available for sale on Amazon.com and Amazon Europe.

How can I use discount codes on Amazon.com?

eStore discount codes are not supported on Amazon.com. You can purchase Amazon gift cards for your customers or order author copies from CreateSpace at printing cost and ship them to your customers.