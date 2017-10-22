Kobo Launches Audio Bookstore

Kobo today announced the launch of its audio bookstore and subscription plans. The new venture is powered by Overdrive.

Press Release:

Rakuten Kobo today uncovers another dimension of storytelling, adding audiobooks to the Kobo experience and offering booklovers the opportunity to experience the joy of being told a story.

Readers can choose audiobooks from across all genres, including bestsellers such as Into the Water by Paula Hawkins, Truly Madly Guilty by Lianne Moriarty, and the Harry Potter series; with new titles added daily.

At just $9.99/month and with a 30-day free trial period, Kobo offers the best value on a subscription plan in the category. Customers can redeem their monthly credit for any audiobook at Kobo.com, even if its list price is higher; those with a subscription also have the option to purchase a three-pack of credits for $29.99 (up to 24 credits per account). Audiobooks can also be purchased à la carte. In addition, readers earn Kobo Super Points on their monthly subscription fees or audiobook purchases, and can shop with confidence with the backing of Kobo’s Price Match Guarantee. The Kobo audiobooks service is also available in Canada ($12.99/mo), the UK (£6.99/mo), Australia ($12.99/mo), and New Zealand ($13.99/mo).

“We have more books than time, always. Audiobooks let our readers fit the books they love into more parts of their day,” says Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo Inc. “Audio lets you be in two places at once—exploring the galaxy on the daily commute, solving a crime while doing the laundry, or wherever you want your favourite story to take you.”

Tamblyn continues: “Last year, we built the Kobo Aura ONE eReader with the help of our best customers, and our new offering is no different. What we unequivocally heard was that they wanted the best deal on audiobooks, and we are pleased to offer the lowest subscription price available.”

Audio version of announcement: https://soundcloud.com/rakutenkobo/have-you-heard-rakuten-kobo-launches-audiobooks-us

Believe What You Hear: Great Features and Benefits

All your eBooks and audiobooks together in one app

Your digital reading world is all in one free app. All your eBooks and audiobooks are in one location on your Android or iOS device.

Intuitive, beautifully designed player

The beautifully designed, easy-to-use player makes it simple to move through an audiobook with a single touch. Never worry about losing your spot; see how much time is left at a glance; and choose your preferred narration speed. The player can also be set to turn off after a set amount of time—perfect for listening before going to sleep.

Expertly curated collection

Booklovers can browse the extensive catalogue and recommended titles created by our team of booksellers, based on cherished classics, the best new releases and bestsellers, and by narrator or style. Based on your ebook preferences, receive audio recommendations just for you.

For more information, please visit http://www.kobo.com/audiobooks

About Rakuten Kobo Inc.

Owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten and headquartered in Toronto, Rakuten Kobo Inc. is one of the world’s most innovative eReading services offering more than 5 million eBooks to millions of customers in 190 countries. Believing that consumers should have the freedom to read any book on any device, Kobo provides people with a choice when reading. Kobo offers an eReader for everyone with a wide variety of E Ink eReaders to suit any Reader’s style including the Kobo Aura, Kobo Aura H2O, and Kobo Aura ONE. Along with the company’s free top-ranking eReading apps for Apple®, BlackBerry®, Android®, and Windows®, Kobo ensures the next great read is just a page-turn away. Kobo’s award-wining eReaders can be found in major retail chains around the world. For more information, visit http://www.kobo.com.