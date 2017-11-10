HP and Lightning Source Ink Supplies Partnership

Lightning Source to deploy 24 PageWide Web Presses to deliver speed, quality, and efficiency to their publishers

News highlights:

Lightning Source names HP PageWide preferred inkjet press provider through 2024 with order of 24 new HP PageWide T240 HD color & mono digital presses, with services and supplies

Multi-million dollar deal over seven years is the largest ever for HP’s Graphics Business

HP PageWide will serve Lightning Source’s publishers’ demands for a faster, higher-quality, and more efficient printing solution

PALO ALTO, Calif. & NASHVILLE, Tenn., September 12, 2017 — HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and Lightning Source LLC, a leading print-on-demand company and a part of Ingram Content Group, today announced a multi-million dollar deal that will transform the distribution and sales model for book publishers all over the world. The agreement is the largest ever for HP’s Graphics Business. HP will deliver 24 new HP PageWide T240 HD color & mono digital presses to five sites across three continents.

The new order underscores the print industry’s transformation from analog to digital print technologies, as HP and Ingram continue to empower publishers to connect with their customers in new and innovative ways.

“This incredible deal shows that the momentum behind the renaissance in digital printing is not only continuing—it’s accelerating. Last month we announced a 5-year deal with Shutterfly, the leading manufacturer and digital retailer of high-quality personalized products and services, and today we’re announcing a 7-year deal with a leader in the content distribution space,” said Enrique Lores, President, Imaging & Printing Business, HP Inc. “Our collaboration will enable Lightning Source to deliver higher-quality digital printing for their customers at the next level of scale, productivity, and efficiency.”

“Our mission is all about helping content reach its destination, while providing our customers with the highest print quality, speed and proficient printer models,” said Shawn Morin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ingram Content Group. “By adding HP’s PageWide Web Presses to our global facilities, we’ll be able to serve our customers with even more options.”

With their new fleet of HP PageWide Web Presses, Lightning Source will be able to produce high-quality inkjet color and monochrome printing on coated stock, deliver faster printing at speeds of up to 500 feet a minute, and offer unprecedented digital productivity and volume growth to their publishing clients all over the world.

HP is leading the analog-to-digital revolution with HP PageWide customers currently printing 5.5 billion pages in aggregate every month. Year-over-year customer page growth in 2017 was over 15%. HP PageWide customers have printed a total of 250 billion pages worldwide since inception.

More information on HP’s award-winning HP PageWide presses is available at http://www8.hp.com/us/en/commercial-printers/web-presses/overview.html

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Ingram | www.ingramcontent.com

The world is reading and Ingram Content Group connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram’s services include digital and physical book distribution, print on demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, VitalSource Technologies LLC, Verba Software LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, and Tennessee Book Company LLC