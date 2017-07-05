Top 10 Tips for Beginner Writers – Rachel Summers | Guest Post

Whether you are writing a novel or other forms of creative writing, when it is your first time it can be a bit overwhelming knowing where to start. This guide is here to provide you with ten of our top tips when it comes to writing when you are a beginner.

For those who are completely brand new to writing and have no idea, alongside this guide, the site Helping Writers Become Authors has many tools and resources available for you to use to help you structure, plan out and write the best you can.

We hope that you find this guide useful and that it helps you in your writing journey.

Be Passionate

Make sure that whatever it is you are writing, you love doing it. If you are not enjoying the writing process of spending hours at the computer, then do not start because if you aren’t enjoying the process then you simply aren’t going to produce the best work you can. You need to be willing to spend hours and hours of your time sitting at the computer writing and re-writing your material.

Edit Harsh

There is no point in editing as if you love every single thing you write and clinging on to every sentence. When reading it back, if a part adds nothing to what you are writing or trying to say, then delete it, regardless of how much you like that one piece. When it comes to editing, step back from the computer screen for a while and come back with a fresh pair of eyes to read it through as if you are reading it for the first time. Trust your first instincts.

People Watch

Believe it or not, there are hundreds upon hundreds of stories right now waiting to be told, you just need to find them. One of the best ways to find a story to tell comes from being inspired by other people. Watch people go about living their ordinary, daily lives and take a notebook with you wherever you go. If you hear or see something interesting, then jot it down, even if it is just a single quote. You will be surprised at what ideas will spark off from just a single overheard conversation or line.

Write for Yourself

Make sure that whenever you write that you are writing it for yourself and no one else. Forget about the audience who will eventually read it and focus on your feelings towards what you are writing. Make it authentic by not giving in to what you think other people may want to read.

Emotions

You should aim to make your readers feel something when they are reading your words. Whether they are crying, laughing or feeling rage, they should be feeling something. If they are, then you know that you have done your job.

Write What You Know

One of the biggest tips you will ever be given is to write what you know. You should write whatever you already have knowledge or experience of; it’s no good writing about something that is completely foreign to you.

Write What You Like

No, I don’t mean literally write whatever you like, write what you would like to read as a reader yourself. If you don’t like what you are writing, then stop and change it.

Read, Read, Read

You should always read similar work to what it is that you are creating. Not to copy, but to get inspired by and make sure that you are writing something from a different angle.

Routine

When you start writing you may have to force yourself to write, but as you continue you will naturally fall into it. But at first you may have to get yourself into a routine. If you prefer writing in the morning or evening then go for it but keep to it.

Writer’s Block

If you ever come to a point when you are drying up and clueless about what to say next, then stop what you are doing and walk away from it. Whether it is for just a few minutes or even a few weeks, you never want to write something that is being forced out because it will read that way and no one will enjoy what you have created, even you. You need to enjoy what you have written and be proud of it and the best way to ensure that is to write naturally.

