What to expect when you are publishing on subscription services – AC de Fombelle | Guest Post

Nubleer: Based in Mexico City, Nubleer is a subscription service providing books, magazines and newspapers in apps and on their website. Their content and platforms are in Spanish and cover all over Latin America. Users get unlimited access to their catalog of more than 20K items for $4.99/month.

As per 24Symbols and Scribd, Nubleer can be reached by independent authors and publishers via multi-channel distributors such as ourselves.

The business models

Because subscribers aren’t paying the full price of each book they read, business models for this type of publications are quite unique.

Some have a simple system whereby the publisher (be it the author directly or a publishing house) gets the usual royalties as soon as a reader has read a certain amount of the book (e.g. 24 Symbols and Scribd).

More and more, companies are opting for a shared revenues system. This is where the publishers’ royalties depend on the number of their books that have been read, the number of subscriptions and the total number of books read overall.

The principle behind this system is that the more books are on the service, the more people will want to subscribe. So, the more subscriptions there are, the more the service AND the publishers earn. It does not only depend on the number of your books that were read; you also earn more money as the the subscription platform grows.

The road to the future

I don’t pretend to be psychic, I just believe in user trends.

A few days ago, I attended an international digital distributor’s conference, and a panel member underlined the difficulty of making subscription service appealing to readers: who’s going to pay a monthly fee when they probably don’t buy a book every month? A valid point…to some extent.

There are plenty of people who buy books buy the dozen, especially school books and other study books, children’s books, self help and management books, etc. And, on top of that, there are the keen readers who devour a book every week.

And as users’ needs evolve, so will the business models and even the format. I don’t see why eBooks will not follow in the footsteps of other media.

So while readers may not all be using subscription services to date, their number is only set to grow.

And as we always say: wider is wiser. This is our mantra, and I will repeat it like a broken record until my fingers fall off. Why exclude a channel where someone might find and read your book? The bigger your distribution, the better.