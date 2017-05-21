Amazon Introduces Charts: A Bestseller List for What People are Really Reading and Buying

Press release

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 18, 2017– (NASDAQ:AMZN)—Amazon today launched Amazon Charts, a reimagined weekly bestseller list that shares which books are being read the most and which books have sold the most across all formats each week. The Top 20 Most Read is the first ever bestseller list to measure the books millions of Amazon.com customers are really reading and listening to by looking at the average number of daily Kindle readers and Audible listeners. The Top 20 Most Sold list ranks the most books sold, pre-ordered or borrowed each week from Amazon.com, Audible.com and Amazon Books. Amazon Charts include data across all reading formats – whether books are bought or borrowed, listened to or read – to accurately reflect how readers are really reading and buying books today. To see which books made the inaugural Top 20 Most Read and Top 20 Most Sold fiction and nonfiction Amazon Charts, visit: www.amazon.com/charts.

“When friends make a book recommendation, they recommend books they are really reading and loving,” said David Naggar, vice president, Amazon. “Many well-known bestseller lists today add, remove, or re-rank books based on editorial considerations and customers have asked for a bestseller list that is based on reading engagement and sales data, rather than an opinion-based list of what books they should be paying attention to. We’re excited to give book lovers Amazon Charts to help them discover their next great read.”

Key Amazon Charts features include:

What’s really being read : Amazon Charts Top 20 Most Read is the first list to rank books by the average number of daily Kindle readers and daily Audible listeners each week – giving customers the opportunity to see what’s actively being read or listened to every week.

: Amazon Charts Top 20 Most Read is the first list to rank books by the average number of daily Kindle readers and daily Audible listeners each week – giving customers the opportunity to see what’s actively being read or listened to every week. What’s really being bought or borrowed: Amazon Charts Top 20 Most Sold ranks books according to the number of copies sold and pre-ordered through Amazon.com, Audible.com and Amazon Books stores and books borrowed from Amazon’s subscription programs such as Kindle Unlimited, Audible.com, and Prime Reading.

Amazon Charts Top 20 Most Sold ranks books according to the number of copies sold and pre-ordered through Amazon.com, Audible.com and Amazon Books stores and books borrowed from Amazon’s subscription programs such as Kindle Unlimited, Audible.com, and Prime Reading. The stories behind the books: When exploring Amazon Charts, readers can browse fun insights into how other readers are reacting to each book. From which books were Most Anticipated according to the rate of customer pre-orders, to which Kindle books were simply Unputdownable, according to how quickly customers read a book from cover to cover.

“Amazon Charts is exactly what we need,” said Patricia Cornwell. “Exciting and forward thinking, it will accurately represent what people are reading and investing their time into.”

Customers can now also stay up to date on what the latest trending books are with Amazon Charts on Alexa. Whether you are heading out the door to start your commute or have your hands full while packing for an upcoming flight, Alexa makes it easy to stay informed and find your next book. Just say, “Alexa, what are the most popular books this week?” to learn about books on this week’s Amazon Charts.

To learn more and see which books made the inaugural Top 20 Most Read and Top 20 Most Sold fiction and nonfiction Amazon Charts visit: www.amazon.com/charts.

