How do You Actually Use Writing Advice? – Sophia Clark | Guest Post

Young writers ask thousands of questions: what to write, how to write, where to find ideas, how to check writing, where to find inspiration, and how to stay motivated. They know nothing and they try to fill the gaps by all possible means. They truly believe that the best way to understand writing is to read recommendations of famous writers and bloggers.

Of course, writing advice is useful: it helps to understand the theory and make your knowledge more structured. The Internet is full of materials that tell about writing and its principles. The main problem is to find the information that will really be useful for you. The matter is that we write about different things and the advice that is suitable for the business writer will not have the same effect for the creative writer.

So, how do you actually use writing advice? Do you need to use all recommendations or build your own understanding of the situation? The answer seems to be obvious – we should always analyze the information before we implement it. However, real life shows that in most cases we act otherwise – we just follow the advice believing that we can analyze the problem later. However, time passes, but we do not return to it. Thus, we just use the advice without a proper understanding of what it brings us.

This makes it absolutely clear: the advice itself is not bad if you follow it after a careful analysis and research. But if you use it just because some smart books tell you to do that, you cannot predict how it will affect the situation as you do not understand the reasons to use it.

Should writers follow the recommendations?

Many writers admit that they need recommendations to enhance the quality of their work. They need them indeed. But if you use advice for your research paper when writing a business letter, you will fail. Again, the problem lies in understanding a proper situation for advice.

Let’s imagine a situation where you are writing an article for a newspaper but do not know how to start. You can find a blog where writers share their experiences on finding inspiration for work. First, make sure that you really lack the inspiration, not something else. In case with the research paper, you may lack the materials and information and confuse it with the lack of inspiration. You should clarify that point.

If you have made sure that you are not inspired enough, start to search for the recommendations. It does not mean that all techniques and tools will be useful for you, so you need to try different ones and make up your own mind.

Analysis is the process that should be involved in following any advice. As a writer, you need to learn how to perceive and how to work with information that you receive.

Use your expertise

For a writer, it is crucially important to have a profound experience in different spheres of life. This expertise will be useful for writing posts from the technical point of view and from the artistic as well. The more experienced you are, the fewer problems you will encounter when you write. That is why a good writer is an experienced writer.

You will not need a piece of advice if you are good in a certain sphere. Whenever you have time, read books, watch documentaries, visit exhibitions, and communicate with people. Communication is the most effective tool in building your confidence and understanding of certain fields.

Take writing as an art

How do you think, how many people told Picasso to end his career as an artist and try something new? We think, there were hundreds of them. Even today not everyone understands his works and some think that he was not an artist. But no one will deny that he had a talent and was good at presenting his ideas to people. He did not listen to advice to give up art and became one of the most well-known artists of all times.

Writing is also an art. And art is not where you need to listen to every advice. Of course, some of them may be useful: for example, comments regarding your style, word choice, and the ideas that you introduce into your texts. But frequently the advice that we receive just makes us feel guilty that we do not meet the expectations of all people. If you take other individuals’ opinions too close to your heart, it is better not to listen to any advice at all.

Advice that you actually need to follow

We will not deny the fact that there are actually some pieces of advice that any writer should follow. We have collected the most important of them and we believe you will find them useful in your writing practice.

Write every day

No matter what happens in your life, you should write. Practice makes perfect, and this rule is absolutely suitable for writing. You should not write an article or a chapter per day, but you need to set some limits that you should reach with your writing. Even the most famous writers follow these rules. For example, you may write not less than 1000 words per day, and this is an obligatory rule.

Know how to deal with distractions

Perhaps the biggest problem for a writer, as well as for any other person living in a modern world, is the number of distractions. If you cannot imagine your life without a phone, Facebook, or Instagram, you have already noticed how their presence affects your life. You may have no time for work but you always have 10 minutes to check the messenger. As a writer, you need to create your proper ways of getting rid of distractions during the work and follow them to increase your productivity.

Read more

Reading is the opposite process to writing. And in fact, this is the opposite side of the writing. Without reading, writing could not exist, and on the contrary, reading does not exist without writing. If you want to become a writer, reading should become your passion. When you read, you get new ideas for writing; understand how you should write, and what you should avoid in writing. In fact, reading can become your best teacher and explain your mistakes.

Do the housework

It may sound strange, but routine and monotonous work is a blessing for a writer. You should not devote a whole life to it, just 10-30 minutes per day. The matter is that it helps relax your brain and get rid of annoying ideas that prevent you from writing. In some way, this is a cure for writers who get tired from typing and creating and need to find a way to forget about their work.

Write down the ideas

Any time an idea comes to your mind, write it down. Most people tend to forget ideas, even good ones. Create a file where you will write down all good and bad ideas and they will definitely come in handy lately.

Advice can be a tool for success and it can be a tool that will destroy your creativity and ideas. If you do not know how to work with recommendations, it is better not to listen to them at all. However, you should work on your abilities to analyze what other people tell you and implement the most useful pieces of advice into your life.