German Bookseller OSIANDER Starts Using Mybestseller’s Self-Publishing Platform Bookmundo

Press Release:

As of today, the German chain of Bookstores OSIANDER, based in the southern part of Germany and one of the leading booksellers in Germany, operating 39 bookstores, offers all its customers the opportunity to publish, promote and sell books (print and ebook) via the self-publishing platform Bookmundo (www.bookmundo.de). As a result of this, Bookmundo is on schedule with its network of bookstores to reach full coverage in Germany.

“Kick Off“ of OSIANDER with top self-published author Jo Berger

The first book of OSIANDER is one from a successful self-published author: Jo Berger. From March 1st, her new book, with the suitable title ’Kick Off’, will be available in all OSIANDER bookstores and for sale in all online bookstores in Germany.

Bookmundo is on its way to full coverage in Germany

Within the Bookmundo community of bookstores, OSIANDER teams up with existing Bookmundo partners like bookstore chains Mayersche (Nord Rhein Westfalen) and Heymann (North-Germany) and individual bookstores like Wortwerke, Buecherwurm and Kastle. Peter Paul van Bekkum, CEO of Mybestseller: “We are very pleased to welcome OSIANDER, bringing Bookmundo a big step closer to our ultimate goal: full coverage of Bookmundo in Germany.” More bookstores are expected to join Bookmundo very soon.

New opportunities for self-published authors

The Bookmundo network of bookstores makes new opportunities for self-published authors possible. “For example, getting good selling titles physically present in over 150 bookstores. Bestsellers can thus be created for authors for which this is normally not common practice. For bookstores it means they can benefit from top authors of other Bookmundo partners,” says van Bekkum.

About OSIANDER

OSIANDER, started in 1596, is one of the oldest bookstores in Germany. With its extensive network of 39 bookstores, OSIANDER is a market leader in the provinces of Baden-Württemberg, Hessen, Rheinland-Pfalz und Bayern.

About Mybestseller/Bookmundo

Mybestseller (Rotterdam, Netherlands) is one of the market leaders in self-publishing. Besides its own brands like mijnbestseller.nl, Mybestseller offers third parties to instantly offer self-publishing services into the book market by using its unique white label publishing solution. Mybestseller is active in seven European countries. With Sweek (Sweek.com), Mybestseller offers free reading and writing for the smartphone on a global scale. Bookmundo is the brand for bookstores to offer their customers the option of publishing books.

Contact: Peter Paul van Bekkum, peterpaul@mybestseller.com

