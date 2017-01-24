Self-Publishing Salon Launches with Orna Ross & Joanna Penn

The Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi) founder Orna Ross and hybrid author Joanna Penn today (Tues Jan 24th, 2017) launch a new online monthly show for emerging and experienced self-publishers. The show will deliver all the latest tools and trends for indie authors.

In this first show, Ross reports from last week’s Digital Book World 2017 conference in New York. Ross and Penn will also discuss the latest data from Hugh Howey’s Author Earnings, some new author services (including Pronoun and Microsoft Books), and the rise of international self-publishing.

You can find the first show below, which will be streamed live on YouTube at 8pm London and 3pm EST in the United States.