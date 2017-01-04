Merry Christmas from The Independent Publishing Magazine

As 2016 draws to a close and the Christmas holidays are upon us, TIPM enters its tenth year in 2017. We round off this year with the latest Publishing Service Index and it reflects some real shifts on the publishing landscape for self-published authors. You can find out more details on the changes and current trends in this month’s detailed report and latest ranking of publishing services for self-published authors.

Some of our regular readers and subscribers will have noticed some subtle editorial shifts in our content on TIPM over the past year or more. We’ve focussed much more on authors, writing, and the tools that assist writers, rather than being industry-centric. One objective was to introduce more guest writers to TIPM and reflect the diversity and needs of authors writing and publishing in print and online in multiple fields. That objective was certainly met. In total, throughout 2016, TIPM has hosted guest posts from 36 different writers, covering a vast array of topics from the art of writing, self-publishing experiences, design and publishing tools, and the evolution of the publishing industry.

We continue to support some great guest posts and I want to take this opportunity to thank all our contributors who submitted guest posts over the past year.

Above all, I want to wish all our readers and subscribers a joyous and peaceful Christmas and New Year.

Good reading and writing to all!