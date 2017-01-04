Top 5 Tips for Writing a Graphic Novel – Jessica Gust | Guest Post

Millions upon millions of people worldwide read graphic novels; from comic book shops to Hollywood’s new found obsession with the comic book hero, graphic novels have never been as popular as they are now.

As a kid who loved comic books and always held the secret dream of writing and creating your own heroes and villains, you might have thought that such an occupation was just that, a dream. One that was out of reach, unlikely, and unrealistic. However, this is an industry that is continually on the rise and with the right tools, tips, and advice you can reach those goals.

In this article, you will find five top writing tips for creating a graphic novel.

1. Do your homework

Any writer will tell you that research is one of the keys to creating a decent work, and the same goes for graphic novels. A common mistake new writers make is only relying on their knowledge from reading comics in their day-to-day life. While this may be useful, it’s not nearly enough.

The two most important things you need to consider are: what market are you going for when writing your graphic novel? And has your idea been done to death? Read books about the graphic novel world, check in on comic book blogs to see the current trends as well as what is missing, and do your best to fill that gap.

2. Treat it like a script

For readability, a story should have a direction and structure; as well as engaging content they also need to have a beginning, middle and end. Writing a script first can be the head start you need when structuring and planning a story.

People tend to read graphic novels in different ways. Some focus on the pictures while reading the words and others skip the pictures altogether and instead concentrate on the words. Either way the dialogue and narrative are monumentally important when it comes to writing a great graphic novel, so using the script method will help you a lot.

3. ABE: Always be editing

Whether you write a script first or use your own method, it is critical to not be afraid to rework. And then to rework some more. And then rework again. If you are new to writing graphic novels, the first thing you will notice is just how many pages you have written, and it’s always good to cut back.

Unlike a regular book, a graphic novel takes up a lot more space to tell a story because the artwork takes up the majority of the pages. This means that your writing has to be succinct and straight to the point while remaining engaging, funny and well-structured. Sounds a bit impossible right? Well, this can be achieved, but only if you are always editing your work.

4. Develop your own unique style

You may have read that heading, and thought: “easier said than done” but with enough practice, editing, and research, developing your own unique style can be archived and will help you reach your goals in the comic book world. As mentioned above, graphic novels are more popular than ever before, meaning there are more writers than ever creating new and exciting work. The only way to stand out from the crowd is to be unique, so work hard to find your own voice and always aim to push your ideas further.

5. Breathing time

Leave your work to one side for a day or two once you have gotten into the swing of things. Doing so will help you a lot to see things from a different angle when editing. If you are always staring at your work with no room left for your brain to breathe it can affect your graphic novel in a negative way. Step back, take some notes, but most importantly, relax.

There you have it! Above are the most valuable tips and advice that you should take on board when creating a graphic novel. Be sure to make a note of them and put them into practice before you write your own graphic novel.

BIO

Jessica Gust is a Marketing Assistant at Localpeek.co.uk – a new postcode finder. She is passionate about new marketing strategies, she is always eager to share her ideas through blogging.