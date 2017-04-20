IngramSpark Adds New Features to Publishing Platform

Indie publishing platform IngramSpark has added a number of new features for authors and small publishers to its dashboard workflow. The new features were rolled out in the last week and announced in their November newsletter to account holders.

Authors will now be able to avail of a e-book conversion service using their original print file. The charge for the service will be set at 60 cents per print page and will include a quality check before the title is placed into the distribution channels. All converted e-books will require an ISBN and IngramSpark also now have a dashboard feature that allows authors and publishers to purchase an ISBN from Bowker.

IngramSpark has also introduced better visibility on the location of print orders from the dashboard. One of the strengths of IngramSpark’s order fulfilment is printing and shipping books as close as possible to the delivery location of the customer, particularly important for international customers.

Perhaps most significantly, IngramSpark has partnered with Pressque to offer a free editorial review leading to full editing services.

For me, the new features underlie an increasing move by IngramSpark to support authors with additional services and take on wider author service competition by forming external affiliations and partnerships. In August, we reported that IngramSpark had formed a similar partnership with Book Design Templates.