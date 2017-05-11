Pubslush: Crowdfunding for Authors | Writer.ly Webinar

Crowdfunding for self-published authors is becoming a serious option in the past year with platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Pubslush is another platform you may not be aware of.



In the below webinar Writer.ly CEO Kelsye Nelson talks to Amanda Barbara, vice-president of Pubslush

Included in the webinar:

What is crowdfunding is and how it can help authors?

How to create and conduct a successful crowdfunding campaign.

How to use your successful campaign for book sales and promotion.





