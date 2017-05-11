Pubslush: Crowdfunding for Authors | Writer.ly Webinar

Crowdfunding for self-published authors is becoming a serious option in the past year with platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Pubslush is another platform you may not be aware of.
In the below webinar Writer.ly CEO Kelsye Nelson talks to Amanda Barbara, vice-president of Pubslush.
Included in the webinar:
What is crowdfunding is and how it can help authors?
How to create and conduct a successful crowdfunding campaign.
How to use your successful campaign for book sales and promotion.
Mick Rooney – Publishing Consultant
If you found this review or article helpful, but you’re still looking for a suitable self-publishing provider to fit your needs as an author, then I’m sure I can help. As a publishing consultant and editor of this magazine, I’ve reviewed and examined in detail more than 150 providers throughout the world like the one above. As a self-published and traditionally published author of nine books, I understand your needs on the path to publication and beyond. So, before you spend hundreds or thousands, and a great deal of your time, why not book one of my personally tailored and affordable consultation sessions today? Click here for more details.
If you would like to leave a comment on an article older than one week, please use the Blogger comment facility rather than the Facebook comment app as we do not monitor FB comments as regularly.
Great post, I appreciate you and I would like to read your next post. Thanks for sharing this useful information. try fundraising on http://www.rallyhero.com
Rallyhero
Start a fundraiser
Fundraising
Fundraiser
Fundraising websites
Create a fundraiser
http://www.rallyhero.com
Thank you for the helpful posting. I have self published a novel ( Ishtar Coming) in US but , i got not much from the royalties. i am in process of publishing another novel Prince of Spring it is about a middles-astern prince who was expelled from his country after the Arab spring and his like in exile meeting the love of his life an American call girl. His attempts to regain his throne with the mess back home and with fundamentalist views. It is in editing process but i wish if i could use fundraising website and how it works? many Thanks. Mahir