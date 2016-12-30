Olympia Publishers UK – Reviewed

In late 2007 I came across a thread on AbsoluteWrite mentioning a UK publisher called Olympia Publishers. At the outset, it should be stressed that this publisher has nothing to do with the distinguished Paris-based literary and erotica press founded by Maurice Giordias during the early 1950s. Giordias’ avant-garde esoteric publishing house introduced us to classics by Burroughs, Beckett, Bataille and Nabokov. Giordias also ran the erotica imprint Ophelia Press which published one of literature’s most famous and enigmatic publishing mysteries in the form of Pauline Reage’s The Story of O. Every time I come across the Olympia Press during research, I keep telling myself I should do an historical publishing piece on this publisher. But that one is for another day.
A quick Google of Olympia Publishers will quickly reveal a whole plethora of publishers over the years that have traded under derivatives of the Olympia name. I can understand a ‘Ted Jones’ from Melbourne, Australia trading under Jones Construction if this is his line of business, but frankly, in today’s age of global communication, the Internet and company records readily available to the general public, I can’t understand any publishing house trading under the name of a similar and previously existing publisher or press unless the confusion is deliberate. It was the first bane of frustration for the authors posting on the above cited AbsoluteWrite thread above.
Olympia Publishers UK
, part of Ashwell Publishing, began sometime around late 2007. The publisher lists its address at 60 Cannon Street, smack in the heart of the City of London. That’s a pretty nice piece of office real estate to lease and operate out of, but when you’re a publisher with 250 listed titles (on Amazon UK), a catalogue filled mainly with new or unknown authors, something doesn’t quite ring true. I’m a pretty frequent traveller now, and I’ve learned from experience when I’ve decided to ‘call around’ to the offices of publishers or companies offering self-publishing services, I’ve discovered vacant rooms above laundrettes, fast food shops, residential homes, derelict or abandoned buildings with no more sign of a thriving publishing house than rusting galvanised shutters and a overstuffed ‘mailbox’ and a builder with a steaming-hot Pot Noodle
clutched to his bosom. I’ve had experiences like this with several UK self-publishing services – are you taking note Mr Miller from BookForce/UnDiscovered/discovered Authors/Callio Press? Olympia Publishers actually operate out of a less attractive piece of real estate in a business industrial estate in Cambridge
.
I may or may not be calling to a publisher/self-publishing service near you soon! Fortunately, I’ve also had many good experiences with companies only too open to me paying a visit. Not surprisingly, most of these companies tend to be the better service providers to authors.
From the Olympia Publisher website:
“We continue to publish books by well-known writers and have also given writers at the dawn of their careers the necessary opportunities to have their books published successfully. Therefore, we can now pride ourselves on achieving fame for previously unknown writers. We have been able to achieve this by proven methods of internet marketing and by well-established and traditional forms of promotion. To achieve this we have developed very useful and beneficial links with the Media, and this has escalated world-wide; consequently more and more of our books are reaching the potential that they deserve.”
Hmmm, ‘pride ourselves on achieving fame for previously unknown writers.’ Is that what unknown writers seek or what Olympia think they are seeking?
I actually do like the layout and presentation of the publisher’s website. It has what a publisher’s website should have; plenty of books on display and plenty of author event news. A look at the book covers throughout the online bookshop reveals a pretty mixed bag. The site provides ample information on upcoming author events and links to short biographies of its published authors. However, I’d like a great deal more about this company on the main page and about page, primarily why Olympia Publishers is different to other publishers and what their staff experience is. There is also a dramatic lack of trade information suggesting to me that this publisher does not have the trade and media links it claims to have. The publisher does support an online bookstore, but returns for customers and groups are not accepted. My concern here is that this is transferred to trade accounts as well.
Let’s get to the nub of Olympia Publishers in this overview, because that’s all it can be. Even a commercial publisher provides more detail than this publisher – trade order details; details of editors and staff experience; and a full overview of the company history. In essence, Olympia on the surface look like a standard publisher, but this belies the experience of authors submitting to them in the AbsoluteWrite thread cited above, and the more recent threads here
.
“Initially all manuscripts submitted to us are considered under non-contributory publishing contracts. This is where no costs are incurred by the author and the whole outlay is taken on by Olympia Publishers.
Should we be unable to offer the non-contributory contract for those manuscripts that would fit in with our high standards and genre criteria, an alternative means of being published is considered. This would be under a slightly different form of contract which is contribution-based. We would like to point out that the promotion and marketing of all our books is carried to the same depth regardless of the type of contract that is offered.
As always, we dedicate a great deal of our resources to researching new methods by which we can move forward, in keeping with modern innovations. Some of our future plans include the provision of e-books as these are currently gaining impetus; now it appears that e-books are beginning to pose an important addition to normal publishing. We plan to encompass all our future and existing titles to be sold as e-books as well as in paperback format. “
Olympia reminds me a great deal of Austin & McAuley, who until about two years ago did not inform authors about fees connected with publishing as part of their programs. I’ve no problem with a publisher adopting a hybrid approach to publishing. But traditional and self-publishing imprints must be kept separate, and all financial details as part of a paid service must be disclosed before an author submits to the publishers – and that includes costs (absolute or by example) as well as royalties. In short, you can’t play the game as a publisher but operate in whole as an author solutions provider.
It should be noted that fees cited from the above links by authors, after they submitted to Olympia, ranged on average from £2500 – £3500. Publishing should be a democracy – open to everyone – but you simply cannot operate an imprint that claims to publish one author for free, and another for £3500, and give both the same marketing and promotion.
RATING: 3.6/10
Hope your article improves their operation. I’ve just submitted the remainder of a manuscript they requested having read the first 5 chapters. At least your article has stopped me getting overly excited that at last I’m going to be recognised and supported as a new author. We shall see……………..
What did you decide to do? I have just been offered a contract but as yet do not know how much they want me to pay. This is all so new for me and I am unsure what to do next.
I’ve just experienced the same thing, I’m waiting on a response from another publishing house. I’d love to know what you decide to do.
I’d be very interested to hear the outcome? I have just submitted a few chapters to them and they are interested in receiving the whole manuscript.
HI there. I’ve just had a manuscript accepted on a contributory basis and, having said I’de like to see the contract, the Senior Editor, Max Stern, is going to confer with his colleagues. I took the time to look at Ashwell’s Annual Report at Companies House and it doesn’t make a huge amount of sense. They seem to have about £180k in the bank and have £225k in creditors (royalties as yet unpaid?). Revenues seem almost non-existent. I’ve rather lost faith in this outfit – not helped by a well-known agent (Who sadly hasn’t signed me up – grr!) advising me to avoid like the plague. Onwards and ever upwards, possibly…
I had my Manuscript accepted by them and have been sent a contract but I did not realise that they are a Vanity publisher. So I have not signed the contract. I will have to re-think and start again.
Hey Sandy and Avril,
I guess I am in the same boat as both of you. They have asked me to submit my entire manuscript. But I found out, that all the online reviews are totally against them. So now I am very skeptical about them.
Sandy, did they mention self-publishing as a part of the sent contract? or is it completely funded?
I have been offered a contract by this Olympia. The initial excitement didn’t last long when I realised they wanted me to pay them.
I have two questions about them.
* How many authors do they turn away ?
* How many authors have been offered ‘traditional’ contracts ?
* It would also be interesting to compare our ‘offer’ letters. I guess they will all be identical.
I wont be taking up their kind offer to pay them. Vanity Publishing.
They did offer me a contract but invited me to contribute. I did not bother to go any further and I’ve actually self published 2 books through Create Space and very pleased with the process, once I’d taught myself to negotiate their technology, the books are well produced. I don’t see this as “vanity publishing.” I see this as me taking control of my creativity and not hanging around waiting for some publishers to deem me worthy of their attention. What I’ve written about I cared enough about to want to share with others before I die. POD etc has taken the publishing world by storm and the power is no longer in the hands of a few publishing companies and that can only be a good thing and encourage others to release their creative spirits.
Hi Arvil
I to was offer a contract i am know waiting to see if they are going to ask me to contribute to have my book publish.I already contacted Create Space for there Publishing package. I ‘ve seen there work an it is just as good as any other publisher work.Thanks for the read.
Hey guys,
I have recently joined the list of peeved writers who Olympia has tried to fleece. Unfortunately, I only discovered this article after a month of waiting for their verdict, so I allowed myself to hope and dream! But like you, Avril, I plan on using Create Space to get my books out there. I totally agree on using these new technological platforms to empower ourselves and share what we have created! If anyone is interested, I wrote a blog post about my experience, which I’m sure that most of you will relate to: https://nickpetersonblog.wordpress.com/2015/01/21/386/
Good luck to everyone who wants to get their work out there!
i also have been offered a contract from Olympia publishing , after reading the above i think i will be keeping my money in my pocket there should be a law against vanity publishers , as writers put there heart and soul into their work not to be ripped off by vanity publishers
Thank you all for your comments. It is good to know that there are people out there who care enough to safeguard fellow authors. Again, thanks. I think I will drop them a line to let them know what I think of them……..
I have also been offered a contract and I was a little bit confused because they told me I would have to make a contribution, I don’t know anything about publishing so didn’t know if this was right or wrong, I don’t think I would be taking them up on their offer. I highly doubt they fully read my manuscript as the email sounded very generic.
I’ve just recently received an email from them wanting to see the full manuscript of my story. I was so excited. Yet, something deep inside me told me to do a little research on them before proceeding. So, after extensive research, I’ve become disheartened to see that they’re vanity publishers. :/
I too have received a request for my complete manuscript, today in fact. I am NOT interested in vanity publishing. My mind is now made up, based on the above post and the previous replies.
I have already self-published through Createspace.com (Amazon subsidiary) in November, 2014. It was a very successful outcome for a paperback and Kindle format of my first book. The experience helped me to self-publish Nook and iTunes formats (ePub) with informative product pages, in January, 2015.
My intention was never in the vanity department, but to take my love of fantasy novels to the next logical progression. I am writing my own novels, in the hopes of others enjoying my imaginative storytelling. Until I find company to take on my complete and polished product, I will continue on the path of doing it on my own.
I had come upon olympia publishers and thought to take up their invite to send my complete manuscript. How glad I am now that I stopped to read this page! As much as I would like my work to be published I don’t want to go down the vanity route, and I think it very unfair of this publishing company not to say what they really are!
I’ve also just got the email with the go ahead….
Is this the same one everyone got?
I would like to thank you for your patience during this time. The editorial team here at Olympia have now finished reviewing and evaluating your book.
I have received a wide-range of reports covering aspects of your writing, such as style, quality and grammar; we have also considered how your work fits in with its genre and how that genre is coping in the market today. Having taking all these areas into account I have met with my editorial colleagues and, based on our evaluations, believe this would appeal to the literary market today. I can confidently state that we are impressed with your work and find it suitable for publication.
Although we find your novel suitable and to have literary merit; commercial decisions have to be made in this fiercely competitive and saturated market. We believe that every author – untried or unpublished – should be given the opportunity they need to have their work published so that the reading public can be the judges.
Bearing this in mind, the Publishing Board is reluctant to take on the whole cost of the publishing process in the current circumstances. However, the Board would like to invite you to make a contribution towards the initial production costs. Please consider this offer carefully. We will obviously bear the main burden of costs, which, I am sure you will appreciate, over the lifetime of the book will be considerable. At this stage we are seeking only an agreement in principle. Please note; both parties are still free to withdraw at any point until contracts have been signed.
We understand you would need to know this figure before you can make a decision, this figure is finalised by the Publishing Board, should you decide to request a contract. Once we have received your response, a publishing contract can be prepared and sent to you. Unfortunately, we could not offer a traditional contract at this time.
Please let me know whether or not you wish to view the proposed publishing contract for your work. If you have any other questions regarding publishing then please do not hesitate to contact us.
Yes. I believe that everyone who contacts Olympia receives this standard letter, and even when I e-mailed them if they were a ‘Vanity Publishing Company’, they replied that they were not, yet, when reading through their contract which was quickly e-mailed to me unexpectedly, they wanted £2,200 from me?
I quickly read through the website and agree with all the comments by would- be authors of Olympia. No check from me, and I have instructed then to either return my full manuscript and synopsis to me or destroy it, with proof that my instruction has been carried out.
The exact same wording as my offer to publish with them. How disillusioned I am!
I have gotten something like that. I’ll put it here, but I need to say it does not look good at all to me (no amount mentioned, and a tone does not seem authentic): ” May I begin by thanking you for your patience during this lengthy review process. In the last few weeks my colleagues and I have carefully reviewed your full submission and can confidently state ‘Federal Shadows in Canadian Prison’ is a work we are tremendously interested in.
We have discussed the quality of your writing, informative nature of the true experience narrative and overall structure of your manuscript. We have also undertaken evaluations on your works style and its suitability to its genre.
Although we agree your autobiographical work is well written and has literary merit, commercial decisions have to be made in this fiercely competitive market. I believe that even untried or unpublished authors should be given the opportunity to have their work published so that the reading public can be the judges.
The work has been widely discussed and commended here at Olympia. However, at this time we are reluctant to take on the whole costs and would invite you to make a contribution toward initial production costs. Please consider this offer carefully. This will be a one-off, finite figure. Any future costs, mainly to cover marketing over the lifetime of the book, will be covered by Olympia.
At this stage we are seeking only an agreement in principle. Please note, both parties are still free to withdraw at any point until contracts have been signed.
The contribution will be finalised once a contract is requested by you. Once we have received your response, a publishing contract can be prepared and sent to you at your request. You can, of course, contact me in the meantime to discuss this offer to publish.
Please note the finite figure can be paid in monthly instalments over 10 months.
Please let me know whether or not you wish to view the proposed publishing contract for your work. If you have any other questions regarding publishing then please do not hesitate to contact us.
I received the “same” answer today. Here it is:
Dear Mr Vrhovec,
May I begin by thanking you for your patience during this lengthy review process. In the last few weeks my colleagues and I have carefully reviewed your full manuscript and can positively state ‘Tiger Bull’ is a work we are extremely interested in.
We have discussed the quality of your writing, the fascinating narrative and overall structure of your manuscript. We have also undertaken evaluations on your works style and its suitability to its genre.
Although we agree your fantasy novel is well written and has literary merit, commercial decisions have to be made in this fiercely competitive market. I believe that even untried or unpublished authors should be given the opportunity to have their work published so that the reading public can be the judges.
The work has been widely discussed and commended here at Olympia. However, at this time we are reluctant to take on the whole costs and would invite you to make a contribution toward initial production costs. Please consider this offer carefully. This will be a one-off, finite figure. Any future costs, mainly to cover marketing over the lifetime of the book, will be covered by Olympia.
At this stage we are seeking only an agreement in principle. Please note, both parties are still free to withdraw at any point until contracts have been signed.
We understand a decision cannot be made until you know this figure. The contribution will be finalised once a contract is requested by you. Once we have received your response, a publishing contract can be prepared and sent to you at your request. You can, of course, contact me in the meantime to discuss this offer to publish.
Please note the finite figure can be paid in monthly instalments over 10 months.
Please let me know whether or not you wish to view the proposed publishing contract for your work. If you have any other questions regarding publishing then please do not hesitate to contact us.
I am so happy to have come across this site. It seems that Olympia is a fantastic con. yes…..I said it. I have read the many comments from aspiring writers like myself and not even one person seems to have been offered a traditional contract……what a scheme!
So I will be submitting to other publishers, examine other options.
Brigitte – 16 December 2016
Oh dear, I just got the email of Olympia Publishers
Thank you for sending us samples of your manuscript.
I am pleased to inform you that after careful consideration Olympia’s editorial section would now like to view the full manuscript of your work.
Please send the full manuscript to us as an email attachment in Microsoft Word format to editors@olympiapublishers.com please send your full manuscript as a complete file as opposed to sending chapters individually.
Thank you for your patience during this process. We look forward to hearing from you in due course.
Now I have gone from exicted that my first book was gone through to the Editor and out of the Slush plie.. to deeply dissappointed. What a cruel twist in the tale. I never thought they would be Vanity Publishers. Thanks for all the comments, I will not consider Olympia Publishers any further.
I submitted the first few chapters of my manuscript to this shower a few weeks ago. I was very suspicious when I received an email from them, asking for the full manuscript. So I checked out their website in a bit more detail, did some digging, and found this blog. So thanks to all who have commented. Avoid this bunch like the plague. They will fleece you. The email they sent is below:
Thank you for sending us samples of your work. I am pleased to inform you that after careful consideration Olympia’s editorial section would now like to view the full manuscript of your work. Please send the full manuscript to us as an email attachment in Microsoft Word format to our email address: editors@olympiapublishers.com please send your full manuscript as a complete file as opposed to sending chapters individually.
Alternatively, you can send your manuscript to us in hardcopy, and preferably also on disk in Microsoft Word format. However, should you wish, you are welcome to send your work as a CD or USB without a hardcopy or as hardcopy without a CD or USB.
If you are going to submit by post please include an SAE should you wish your work to be returned to you at any stage.
Thank you for your patience during this process. We look forward to hearing from you in due course.
My experience is exactly the same as all above. I submitted my manuscript just before Christmas, was then asked for the full manuscript and had the ‘literary merit’ letter at the end of January. Exactly the same wording as given by Sarah G. The contract asked for £2,800 ‘contribution’. However, before I went ahead I did think I would do a little research [I should have done it earlier] and I’m glad I did. So vanity or not [and I know that was an element on my part], that’s the end of it.
I’ve send my full manuscript with the Olympia, I have receive an agreement form from them, but I noticed that they ask me to pay some amount, it made me think not to pursue publishing with them. It’s kinda something weird is going on, I’ve searched about the Olympia then I’ve read all you’ve said here open mu mind not to trust easily. Mostly when they ask you for payment. thanks everyone. Hope it would help some author’s, poet, and writer who wanted to revel the truth here.
I had an email from Olympia yesterday wanting to proceed with my manuscript but like everyone on here….they want me to pay. After ready the above I will not be going any further with them.
I have already self published two books, have a third on it’s way and I will continue to see how these go. http://www.victoriabrockauthor.co.uk
Hello Victoria,
Like all the above messages, i too have had an email from Olympia Publishers accepting my work but under a Contribution Contract. I am very new to all this but am now becoming aware of the term “Vanity Publication” and it seems this Publisher doesn’t publish under a full and standard contract.
My question to you if you don’t mind is who did you go through for this self publication process and what does it entail ?
Thanks to all of you. I’ve received the same blurb and am turning them off. Try Matador for self-publishing.
This has been a valuable thread as I like many above have just had my book “accepted”. I await their contract!!!
Glad I did a search on Olympia, having read all of the above posts I can only say “ditto”. Saved me a lot of time and money I think
Funny old world we live in I got an email as well ? As my book is called loveable rouge I know all the moves on the street so for some one to ask for money of me up front makes me laugh my nut off! You got no chance mate! Am miles in front of you! Am 51 been round the block. My advice to any one in life if you have some think good that will sell and as got some legs in it you would not have to part with your money? Be street wise trust no one ! Mj
Mr. Lawyer, please go and practise your law somewhere else or wait for us to seek your services. We are talking about this company masking some aspects of their services in their offer or invitation to treat only to surprise authors with demand for payment. This singular act immediately casts doubts and aspersions as per their credibility.
The various contributions here are not about whether the publisher would eventually deliver; vanity publishers deliver but this is not the crux of this argument or what authors wanted at the very beginning. Why must the publisher not make it known at their various ‘advertisements’ that they are vanity publishers? We know there is something like vanity publishing. If every card is placed on the table then authors might choose to send the exploratory sample chapters or not.
Something is just not right here. No need for you to defend the indefensible.
Hello Achike,
How did it go with Olympia publishers.is there an update to this your last mail? I v recently been offered same and just want to be sure I am not making a mistake.
Many Thanks
Funmi
Abbie, I would first suggest you get hold of a copy of the Writers & Artists Yearbook which is an excellent resource for writers looking for a suitable traditional (non-contributory publisher). I also offer one-on-one author consultation sessions. See the link on the TIPM website.
Hi guys,
I sent them a few chapters a few weeks ago and this morning (July 9th 2015) I received the ‘acceptance’ letter. I sent them the remainder of my manuscript a little over 2 hours ago. Feeling excited…….until I came across this article more fool me. So I await the ‘contract’ letter but as previous writers have stated I’m not entering into these con artists either.
I sent them three chapters. They seemed interested in getting hold of the entire manuscript. Sent it to them. They offered me a contract, along with an invitation to contribute 2500.00. I was overjoyed at the prospect of being published. It is by a sheer stroke of luck I landed on this page. Nearly got ripped off. I’m one lucky devil.
This confirms all my fears. Thanks so much for the informative article. I won’t be replying to Olympia’s kind offer to read my whole manuscript!
Wow, it is depressing but timely to read everyone’s comments. I recently received the request for a full manuscript submission, the very same letter that several have posted and a contract asking for £2,200.
I also had a similar scenario from Austin McAuleyand John Hunt Publishing.
The only good thing I can say about the process is on behalf of John Hunt, they make no bones about their offer and I got a useful critique from two of their readers.
I have decided to follow the Create Space route and join many of the others who have commented on this post.
Thank you for all the info and the responses.
Good luck to us all.
Its good to know that I am not the only one ….I thought I was a big fool to have my whole work submitted to the publishers and even on asking multiple times about any hidden costs…the editors were admant on getting my manuscript first before they spoke about any contract…after 4 weeks I get a reply to pay 3000 pounds to get my book published. Im a low profile indian teacher who just thought of writing a book to assist academicians on aptitutde based English subject matter and even to think of demanding such an unreasonable amount that too after I’ve submitted my manuscript is plainly ridiculous. Why wasnt this made clear before I submitted my work. Im highly disappointed by this attitude and although I read good things about the publishers im completely put off and disgusted
Like many others, I, too, received a request for my full manuscript after having submitted sample chapters. Disappointing that Olympia never disclosed their status as a vanity publisher. I think I’ll pass on their request. I jus’ encourage every writer out there to keep pressing forward, keep writing.
Oh dear !! Dear Miss Jones,
Re: Colouring Book
Thank you for sending us samples of your manuscript.
I am pleased to inform you that after careful consideration Olympia’s editorial section would now like to view the full manuscript of your work.
Please send the full manuscript to us as an email attachment in Microsoft Word format to our email address: editors@olympiapublishers.com please send your full manuscript as a complete file as opposed to sending chapters individually.
Alternatively, you can send your manuscript to us in hardcopy, and preferably also on disk in Microsoft Word format. However, should you wish, you are welcome to send your work as a CD or USB without a hardcopy or as hardcopy without a CD or USB.
If you are going to submit by post please include an SAE should you wish your work to be returned to you at any stage.
Thank you for your patience during this process. We look forward to hearing from you in due course.
It’s really bad… Phew! I just received the same contract letter and I am disappointed, to say the least.
Well, am glad I came across ‘this forum’. Guess have to try new avenues…
Just received my contract offer although the email was similar to the above, the wording was slightly different. I’m expecting to get the same sort of thing from Austin McCauley too… Think I would rather self-publish!
so Austin and Mc Auley DO ask for fees? I am so disheartened! I have just been sent an encouraging letter stating that they were interested in my writings! This is so bad news to me!
Hi everyone
Just to put you in the picture, I have been approved by this company and yes I have paid, and my book comes out in January 2016, and although I have read all the above comments, I must admit im disappointed that nearly all of you believe that they are a bogus company of some sorts, lets be honest, you will never get anything in this world for nothing, so by paying something towards your own work boils down to how you believe in yourself, I have to admit, I myself have had a fantastic experience with this company, and I look forward to working closer with them in the new year, to me Olympia Publishers have done everything they have said they will do and im impressed with what they have done, also remember everything in this world is a risk, have faith in yourself and your works, and good look to you all.
kind regards
Ray Hall
I, like many others, saw the words ‘publishing’ and ‘contract’ from this Olympia – after they had requested the rest of my manuscript – and thought ‘at last, after all those rejection slips and ‘thanks, but no thanks’ emails, someone has finally appreciated my writing, and I couldn’t wait to tell family and friends. One even said he expected me to make at least a quarter of a million! He obviously hadn’t received one of Olympia’s contribution based contracts.
Hi Ray,
An interested and positive read from you re Olympia Publishers. I have received confirmation of them publishing my works under a Contribution Contract. Personally i thought this was the norm and so i’m pleased to hear they are working for you and delivering results. I would be very interested to know more about them and what they are doin for you before i sign any paperwork from them. Please Please write to me….many thanks….Sam
Hello i am in the process of working with them could you drop me an email and help me out? That would be great thanks
Just for the record…
“A graduate of the University of Port-Hardcourt (B.A) and the University of Lagos (Masters) Achike Chude, an entrepreneur, is a human rights/civil society activist and a change agent. He is also a newspaper columnist and has contributed articles to national newspapers. He is a media personality, a social and political affairs commentator in both print and electronic media as well as an international affairs analyst. Achike is a passionate believer in the universal brotherhood of man and equality of persons. As deputy Chairman of the Joint Action Front as well as media officer for the Justice Development & Peace Centre in Lagos, he has participated in several actions aimed at bringing about a more just and humane soceity. This is his first novel.”
http://olympiapublishers.com/authors/achike-chude.html
I have just signed the contract. I’ll let you know how it goes….
Hi Dina
I’m keen to hear how you go…
Hi,
I’ve just received the ‘contribution’ based contract offer too. How are you getting on ? I hope they are delivering on their promise.
Hi Dina,
I am awaiting my contract to come through to me. I am now very concerned about signing after reading all the above. Could you please write me and tell me of your experience working with Olympia Publishers. Many thanks and look forward to hearing from you….Sam
Hi Dina, I would like to know how did it go? Also received a contribution based contract
A relation of mine had a book published by Olympia and I am afraid that everything was negative.
Hi guys,
I received the same email addressed to me. I too was asked to send the full manuscript and because I was thrilled I sent it o them the same day. Reading all these negative aspects about Olympia has put me off and don’t know what to do. The amount of Money is tremendous. I could go on vacation with that sum!
Most sites ask for a covering letter. It would seem good practice to simply head that letter I HAVE NO MONEY. ARE YOU STILL INTERESTED?
The worst thing is the optimism that first letter/email from outfits that turn out to be vanity houses brings. Mine was on actual paper, in an envelope, through the post, someone how feeling more sincere. Yeah, right. (The lack of a water mark was a clue.)
Well, I guess I have to get in line with the rest of you. I did appreciate their responding along the way. Many agents and publishers just reply if they plan to publish. But I also have self-published one and am about to do the same with a second book using CreateSpace/Amazon. My big shortcoming is the marketing. I just am not in the mainstream of that and thought that if Olympia did that and well, it might be worth the bucks. But the numbers you are quoting are pretty steep. I haven’t received the ‘contract’ yet but am sure I will. Thanks for the heads up. Wish I had seen this a couple of months ago.
Hi all – I am a 2nd time indie author. My 1st book was published via Mereo books. It cost me £5K in total (so more expensive than these Olympia guys) – however Mereo never pretended to be anything other than what they were. They stated all costs up front and were honest about all transactions in advance. Mine was a big book and the editing process repeated several times, so all in all I dont think they made a huge profit from me. I was a satisfied customer, although in retrospect I think I was over-charged. My book did well and demands were made for a sequel. I have now written this and so decided to see if I could grab the attention of a traditional publisher – esp following on from the success of book 1. I got a reply from Olympia yesterday and it seems it was a fairly standard reply. I look for the person on the signature on Linkedin. Most professional are on this website and if the name of an editor or an assistant editor doesn’t appear on LinkedIn – then I dont believe they actually exist.
There is room in this highly competitive market for such vanity publishers. Many 1st time authors (as I was) need their help. I just cant see why they cannot be upfront and honest about their charges, rather than sullying their name with deception /
I too have been accepted by Olympia, and a contract is on the way. I am not really surprised that they are a vanity publishing outfit, but why do Amazon support them by selling their books if they are con artists?
Has anyone any information as to how many copies of accepted books are published and how they are distributed, or do they just send you a box with ex amount of copies in for you to distribute amongst friends and Family? (and a copy to Amazon of course.)
I have been told in the past, that it is imperative to use an Agent to try and get any work you have written published.
I would imagine that this would still be a costly experience anyway.
Hi Richard,
I have received a positive response from Olympia about publishing my work. I thought i’d right to you after reading your thread because i agree totally re Amazon supporting them. I have also been considering an Agent. Have you had any feedback from your thread and hence can you offer me any advice, before i sign the Olympia Contract ?
Just received an email today to send a full manuscript. I am now downtrodden i just had an experience with Novum they also ask for money upfront.
I am still positive that something good will come up . Legit companies interested in my work.
Thanks all for updates
Have just turned down Pegasus and Austin Macauley.
I did get very excited. Then a friend pointed out it was a “contribution-based publishing contract.” I had no idea what this was so looked it up (after I got excited and told my parents.)
Have to say I’m Gutted I already requested the contract, and will read it, but they won’t be getting any money out of me.
Will not let this stop me, but such a blow, it hurt.
I’ve just received nearly the same offer of contributory contract as everyone here. I must say I’m heartbroken and depressed to learn these guys are vanity publishers.
I was so excited and couldn’t wait to get started until I stumbled across this site. This is my second disappointment after ‘Penguins’ books
Pity for us my friend but it was good to know about them before our filthy step, what happened at penguin random house these are the one of traditional publisher have you been rejected?
Scarsly I had received an email from Olympia asking for my whole manuscripts, I was inordinate curious to got a opportunity even I failed to sleep and now I am despair to know about they are vanity publishers and I do not wish to get fleeced by them after reading the whole text about.
After looking into this I have been in touch with a few authors, mainly through social media it appears some of their authors such as Scot Whitlock and Kerry Barnes have been offered traditional contracts, they’re pretty happy to talk to anyone about the process if you want to find them. However, I believe their first contracts were contribution-based.
It does say on their website that they offer contracts where you have to pay and contracts where you don’t, so, as long as you read that and bear it in mind before submitting, what is their to lose or be angry about? I’ll be submitting to a few anyway. By the sounds of it you don’t have to accept this offer. I may as well give it a go! If I get a contribution-based offer then I guess I’ll tell them ‘no’.
I’m a first time author here in New Zealand. I’ve written a book about my adventures with an SAS regiment in Africa towards the end of the cold war and I’m getting close to being published. I bought a copy of the 2016 Writers and Artists Handbook and worked my way through the agents that may be interested in handling my work. Along the way and via the internet I came across Olympia, Austin Macaulay and Pegasus Publishing and I have to say their web sites are all good with some useful material on creating your platform for example.
However the interesting thing is that none of them are listed the the handbook – the writer’s bible – and the first warning sign.
No harm in learning more I thought especially since the ‘indie’ publishing concept is certainly gaining traction and it only cost me an e mail.
In total I made 67 submissions but interestingly all three of these publishers got back to me very quickly and asked for a copy of the full manuscript Warning sign number two because I know nothing happens fast in the literary world.
Yesterday I received one of the standard letters very similar to the many examples above advising ‘they were proud to offer me a contribution based publishing contract’ ra ra ra!
They did offer to send me a copy of the contract and rather than just say no thanks I have asked them to do that. My plan is to give that to our NZ Society of Authors and we’ll publish it here so new writers like me don’t walk into these well disguised traps.
To all you writers out there all the very best from New Zealand.
yep same here had there contract and they asked 2,800
I have tried for nearly five years to get published for free but publishers usually work via literary agents. I have tried both to no avail. Fed up with reject letters or no letter al all. During that time I have lost patience and have self published two books but each cost approx. £1200.00 for ISBN, printing etc. The problem though has been marketing. Despite having had some good reviews in magazines, the book sellers aren’t interested in stocking books even on a sale or return basis. They don’t like dealing with authors and the only market is with Amazon. In my experience most publishers who advertise for new authors will charge a fee. Quotes have varied from £2400.00 to £8000.00. Therefore, Olympia seem quite cheap. If you are happy to send applications for months or years, so be it. I’ve opted to pay so I will see what Olympia deliver. I wish I knew their address because I live near Cambridge and would love to introduce myself in person.
Olympia have just published my book. The amount I paid them (£1800) was cheaper than paying agent commission fees (if you can find an agent – they’re thin on the ground these days), printing, ISBN fees etc.
They’ve done a great job and the marketing has been first class.
I got one too. They should be locked up
The trouble with publishers like these is you have to pose what I believe is a most relevant question. If you go for one of their contributing authors deals, do they print 5 books, sit them on a shelf somewhere & say they have published you and collect 2200 pound { or some other figure } and just pocket the money minus the cost of printing 5 books.These books could be sitting in one of their large bookcases at home, under the heading, ‘SUCKERS’ It is food for thought. Unfortunately any publisher wanting author contributions means, YOU HAVE NOT BEEN PUBLISHED. How sad it is for all those so wishing to become known and work so hard as writers. Are publishers like this merely the modern day con-men and the whole procedure is a scam? Oh well, back to the writing, I’ve just thought of a great idea for a novel, it is going to be called, ” There’s A Publishing Sucker Born Every Minute.’ I am sure it will sell, but who can I get to publish it? Oh dear, I think this is where I came in.